The Killers have released a new song, “The Man,” after some rumors and teasing. It’s the first single from the band’s upcoming fifth album, which is called Wonderful Wonderful, and is due out in the fall. Listen to it below.

The track debuted on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show and Brandon Flowers did an interview with the host. Listen to that here:

The band debuted another new track, “Run For Cover,” earlier this week at a show in Atlantic City.