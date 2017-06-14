Sad13 – “Sooo Bad”

The fourth entry in Adult Swim’s new year-long singles series is from Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis’ solo project Sad13, which releases its debut album last year. This new track is called “Sooo Bad,” and you can listen to it below.
Here’s a note from Dupuis that accompanied the song’s release:
Tracked in my mom’s kitchen from 10 pm – 5 am, overdubs and mixing with our touring sound engineer Danielle DePalma at Seaside Lounge. Sad13’s live drummer Zoë Brecher appears on a recording for the first time. Chad Clark of Beauty Pill/Smart Went Crazy mastered the song.