Action Bronson – “Let Me Breathe”

Action Bronson just announced a new album titled Blue Chips 7000, the follow up to 2015’s Mr. Wonderful and third and final installment in his Blue Chips series. Lead single “Let Me Breathe” debuted today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1; the track was produced by Harry Fraud, who executive produced the full album. Pitchfork points out that Bronson called his new music “U2 on steroids” during the interview with Lowe and said that Blue Chips 7000 will be out later this summer. Listen to “Let Me Breathe” below.

