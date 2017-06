Selena Gomez has shared a video for her very good Talking Heads-sampling new single “Bad Liar.” It was directed by Jesse Peretz and Gomez plays a bunch of different roles in it — she starts out as an awkwardly shy teenager and ends up donning different wigs and taking on different roles, including that of her own mother and father. It ends with a teaser for something called “Fetish” — whether that’s a song or a new album … well, we’ll find out eventually. Watch below.