We’ve already gotten a glimpse at See Through Dresses’ forthcoming album Horse Of The Other World with the singles “Pretty Police” and “Violet.” Today the Nebraska rockers share their latest track “Lucy’s Arm,” which showcases an amped-up version of their sharp-edged, dreamy rock sound. It is a clamorous surge of banshee-esque guitar screams and slick vocals. Check it out below.

Horse Of The Other World is out 6/30 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.