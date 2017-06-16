DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” (Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) Video

DJ Khaled might not actually do anything, but whatever he’s doing, or not, it’s working. He’s still the best famous-person-wrangler around, and he’s managed to round up a truly absurd posse of superstars on his upcoming album Grateful. You’ve already heard the #1 Justin Bieber/Quavo/Chance The Rapper/Lil Wayne team-up “I’m The One” everywhere on the radio, and you’ve probably already heard the Drake collab “To The Max” and the post-Grammys Beyoncé/Jay Z duet “Shining” too. Now, Khaled is sharing “Wild Thoughts,” which features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and samples Santana’s “Maria Maria” guitar riff.” It arrives with a video by the great director Collin Tilley, which you can watch below.

Grateful is out 6/23 on We The Best/Epic.