Watch Lorde Perform “Perfect Places,” Admit She’s Behind The Onion Ring Instagram On Fallon

Lorde appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday on the eve of the release of her excellent sophomore album, Melodrama. She did the traditional music guest duty by performing the album’s second official single, “Perfect Places,” and she also sat down with Fallon for a chat, where she confessed that she was indeed behind the onion ring fan Instagram account. “It was fun for about 5 seconds. I think they’re underrated. They don’t get enough credit for how delicious they are,” she explained. Oh, Lorde! Watch below.

Melodrama is out now via Republic/Lava.