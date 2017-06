Vampire Weekend bassist Chris Baio has been releasing music under his last name for years now, and in 2015 he finally put out his debut album, The Names. He’s following that up with his sophomore record, called Man Of The World, at the end of the month. We’ve already heard “PHILOSOPHY!,” and today he’s shared another one called “DANGEROUE ANAMAL.” Listen to it below.

Man Of The World is out 6/30 via Glassnote.