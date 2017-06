After releasing the new single “Birdcall 1.5” last month, the tough-but-emotive Detroit sing-rapper DeJ Loaf has come out with a new track called “No Fear.” This one is a lilting, melodic track about figuring out how to be open and vulnerable in a relationship. That sounds soft, but when you think about how she’s dating Chicago drill rapper Lil Durk, it’s sort of badass, too? It’s nice, anyway. Listen below.

“No Fear” is out now at iTunes.