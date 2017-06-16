Stars – “Privilege” & “We Called It Love”

2017 seems to be shaping up to be the year in which all the Canadian indie-rock artists make their return: Broken Social Scene’s new album comes out in a few weeks, Feist released her new one two months ago, and Metric’s Emily Haines just announced her solo return, and now Stars have made it clear they’re coming back this year as well. The band has just released two new songs — “Privilege” and “We Called It Love” — alongside a note that promises a new album to come:

Hello. we’re back. we have a new album. it was recorded in Montreal and Connecticut with the great producer Peter Katis. We love him and thank him for being there for us. It’s our first with our friends at Last Gang. We made this record for ourselves, for our kids, and for you. And we are so happy and grateful that you’re still listening to our music. here’s a couple of songs from the record xo stars

Their most recent one was 2014’s No One Is Lost. Listen to their two new tracks below.

“Privilege” and “We Called It Love” are out now via Last Gang Records/eOne.