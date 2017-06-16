Bob Seger Catalog Finally Goes On Spotify

One of the biggest major acts who was holding out against the streaming revolution has caged. Bob Seger, the ’70s-vintage Detroit classic rocker who remains somehow underrated despite being absolutely huge, has never had any of his music on Spotify until now. But as Rolling Stone reports, 13 of Seger’s albums, including a generous handful of classics, are now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and most of the other big streaming services.

In an interview a few years ago, Seger said that he liked the idea of people being able to hear his music whenever they wanted, but that his manager and Capitol Records had had a longstanding dispute over royalties. There’s no word yet on whether that dispute has been resolved, and there are still major holes in Seger’s catalog, as far as the internet goes. Six of his early albums are still completely out of print, and all the studio albums that he’s released since 1991 remain unavailable. Still, this is great news for those of us who randomly get the overwhelming urge to hear “Turn The Page” right this minute and who have previously had to make do with the Metallica cover.