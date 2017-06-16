Prince – “Father’s Song”

Next week, Prince’s Purple Rain is getting reissued in Deluxe and Deluxe Expanded Edition formats, and they contain some previously unreleased songs. We’ve already heard a couple of them — “Electric Intercourse” and “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden” — and today another one has been released called “Father’s Song.” A short excerpt had previously appeared in the Purple Rain film, and parts of it were later used for “Computer Blue,” but this is the first time the original recording of the track has been made available. Listen to it below.

The Purple Rain reissue is out 6/23.