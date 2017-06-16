Watch Paramore Cover Fleetwood Mac, Debut After Laughter Songs At Dublin Tour Opener

Paramore kicked off their tour behind After Laughter, one of the year’s best albums so far, last night at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin. Although they’ve already performed singles “Hard Times” and “Told You So” on various late-night shows, the gig marked the live debut of album tracks “Caught In The Middle,” “Fake Happy,” “Forgiveness,” and “Rose-Colored Boy.” They also covered “Everywhere” from Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night, an album that seemed to bear a heavy influence on Paramore’s retro reboot. And newly returned drummer Zac Farro performed a song by his side project HalfNoise, “Scooby’s In The Back,” during the encore. Enjoy footage of all that below.