We named Hundredth’s new album, RARE — where the Myrtle Beach, SC-based band make the transition from melodic hardcore to shoegaze with impressive style — one of the best albums of the year so far, and today it’s officially out. We’ve already heard “Neurotic,” “Youth,” and “Hole” from it, and now you can stream the entire thing below.

RARE is out now via Hopeless Records.