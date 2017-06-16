Alabama Native Jason Isbell Advises Jeff Sessions To Smoke Some Weed

Jason Isbell, whose truly great new album The Nashville Sound comes out today, is a native of Alabama, which means he’s been a constituent of the former Senator Jeff Sessions, our current terrifying and despicable nightmare of an Attorney General. And you’re never going to believe this, but Isbell isn’t a big fan. But Isbell does have some advice for Sessions, who once joked that he thought the Ku Klux Klan “were OK until I found out they smoked pot.” In an interview with IndyWeek, Isbell muses that Sessions could benefit from trying the drug that he’s long demonized:

He should have stayed in Alabama. It will be too much scrutiny for a boy like Beauregard. It’s heartbreaking for me to see all these real serious bigots coming up and getting good jobs and being in control of some shit. I don’t know where to start with Sessions. I mean, his idea of marijuana, first of all. I think if maybe he would smoke some of the marijuana he would realize that people are all the same and that smoking a joint once is not going to kill you. There’s no crack rock in a joint.

Willie Nelson, coincidentally enough, said the same thing about Sessions. These guys have a lot of faith in the power of weed!