Lorde Announces 2018 North American Tour

Today, Lorde released her fantastic sophomore album, Melodrama, and she’s announced the dates of her North American leg of her world tour to coincide with the release. (International dates for Europe, New Zealand, and Australia had previously been announced.) The dates don’t start ’til next year, but that gives you plenty of time to get excited! The opener has not been announced yet. It’ll probably be someone cool! Check ‘em out below.

03/01 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

03/02 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/03 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/05 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

03/08 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/10 Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden

03/12 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

03/13 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

03/14 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/16 Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

03/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/19 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/21 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/23 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/24 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena

03/25 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

03/27 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

03/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

03/29 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center

03/31 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/03 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/06 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/07 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/08 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/11 Tampa, FL @ Amaile Arena

04/12 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/14 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

04/15 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale on 6/23 local time. A special pre-sale starts on 6/20.