Lorde Announces 2018 North American Tour

Today, Lorde released her fantastic sophomore album, Melodrama, and she’s announced the dates of her North American leg of her world tour to coincide with the release. (International dates for Europe, New Zealand, and Australia had previously been announced.) The dates don’t start ’til next year, but that gives you plenty of time to get excited! The opener has not been announced yet. It’ll probably be someone cool! Check ‘em out below.
03/01 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
03/02 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/03 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/05 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
03/08 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/10 Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden
03/12 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
03/13 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
03/14 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/16 Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
03/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/19 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/21 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/23 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/24 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena
03/25 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
03/27 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
03/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena
03/29 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center
03/31 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/03 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/06 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/07 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/08 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/11 Tampa, FL @ Amaile Arena
04/12 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/14 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
04/15 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Tickets for the North American leg of the tour go on sale on 6/23 local time. A special pre-sale starts on 6/20.