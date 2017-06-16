Dizzee Rascal – “Space” Video

Dizzee Rascal was probably the first star ever to come out of grime, and now that the genre is resurgent in the UK and around the world, it seems only right that he’s coming back. Next month, Dizzee will release Raskit, his first album in four years. And while it would make sense for him to double down on the hammering, erratic grime beats that he helped pioneer, he’s instead spending much of the album working with American producers like Valentino Khan and Cardo. First single “Space” has a minimal, tingly beat, but it’s also got a straight-up monstrous performance from Dizzee, who is still an amazing rapper. In the video, we see him as a sort of animated constellation. Check it out below.

Raskit is out 7/21 on Dirtee Stank/Island.