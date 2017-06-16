Stream Knxwledge WT.PRT.11_

Today, LA producer Knxwledge adds another album to his collection of 80+ projects on Bandcamp. Following his collaboration with Anderson .Paak dubbed NxWorries and his work with Newark rapper Mach-Hommy, WT.PRT.11_ is a concoction of sensual old-school hip-hop beats and a range of familiar rap classics. Knxwledge’s latest collection features a mellowed-out remix of N.E.R.D.’s “Everbody Nose” featuring Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco. Other recognizable voices include Action Bronson on “hereigo” and Jim Jones on “CG’s.” Stream WT.PRT.11_ below.

