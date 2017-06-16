Bruce Springsteen Announces Broadway Residency

Bruce Springsteen will play an eight-week residency on Broadway this fall, the New York Post reports. He’ll play a pared-down set five times a week at the Walter Kerr Theatre, a 975-seat venue that’s been empty since Amélie closed in May. The report does not specify whether these are solo shows or if the E Street Band will be joining him. The Kerr offered Springsteen free rent for the duration of the run, which will likely begin in November. Some sources speculate to the Post that Springsteen is doing the residency to lay the groundwork for turning his memoir, Born To Run, into a Broadway musical.

Honestly, how great would it be to see Springsteen on Broadway at Christmastime?