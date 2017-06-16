Young Ejecta – “Build A Fire”

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Leanne Macomber and Joel Ford, the duo behind synthpop project Young Ejecta, but they’re back today with their first new music since 2015. “Build A Fire” stays true to their previous catalog with a sticky electronic drumbeat and rumbling synths. Macomber’s vocals sound as if they’ve possessed an old PA speaker; her sough is haunted and ethereal. Young Ejecta will be releasing a 12″ of the new single, which will also feature a few remixes. Listen below.

Pre-order the Build A Fire 12″ here.