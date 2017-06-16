The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

It didn’t make this week’s list, but I’d like to give a shout out to Selena Gomez’s deeply ridiculous “Bad Liar” video. I like that Selena Gomez really thought she could do the full Peter Sellers/Eddie Murphy and play multiple characters in the same video, and I also like that the whole plotline, with its various interweaving romantic tensions, raises new standards for narcissism. It’s pretty audacious! It’s not a great video — and part of me is pissed off that such a great song didn’t get a great video — but I’m glad it exists. This week’s picks are below.
5. Buddy – “World Of Wonders” (Dir. Andy Hines)
Anytime a rapper does a synchronized dance routine in a music video, my heart explodes a little bit. Even if it’s a goofy, simplistic dance routine. Hell, maybe especially if it’s a goofy, simplistic dance routine.
4. The Weeknd – “Secrets” (Dir. Pedro Martin-Calero)
If only every music video used architecture with this one. If only every music video looked slightly like an early Argento film.
3. Aldous Harding – “Blend” (Dir. Charlotte Evans)
One of the best, weirdest moments from Apocalypse Now gets its own simplistic and surreal music-video tribute. Now let’s all imagine an alternate version of Apocalypse Now that was about the Playboy Playmates instead of the soldiers.
2. Death From Above – “Freeze Me” (Dir. Corey Adams)
If the Illuminati was really a crew of rich, veiny bodybuilders who just wanted to swing nunchucks in swimming pools and play Rambo-cosplay guitar solos while the world burns, it would actually explain so much.
1. The War On Drugs – “Holding On” (Dir. Brett Haley)
This is a really good video when it’s just “Commissioner Burrell enjoys small-town life, learns to use Polaroid.” Then you get to its final shots, which put everything into context and make it devastating. Shout out to Krysten Ritter — motherfucking Jessica Jones — for coming up with the concept.