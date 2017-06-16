The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

It didn’t make this week’s list, but I’d like to give a shout out to Selena Gomez’s deeply ridiculous “Bad Liar” video. I like that Selena Gomez really thought she could do the full Peter Sellers/Eddie Murphy and play multiple characters in the same video, and I also like that the whole plotline, with its various interweaving romantic tensions, raises new standards for narcissism. It’s pretty audacious! It’s not a great video — and part of me is pissed off that such a great song didn’t get a great video — but I’m glad it exists. This week’s picks are below.

Anytime a rapper does a synchronized dance routine in a music video, my heart explodes a little bit. Even if it’s a goofy, simplistic dance routine. Hell, maybe especially if it’s a goofy, simplistic dance routine.

If only every music video used architecture with this one. If only every music video looked slightly like an early Argento film.

One of the best, weirdest moments from Apocalypse Now gets its own simplistic and surreal music-video tribute. Now let’s all imagine an alternate version of Apocalypse Now that was about the Playboy Playmates instead of the soldiers.

If the Illuminati was really a crew of rich, veiny bodybuilders who just wanted to swing nunchucks in swimming pools and play Rambo-cosplay guitar solos while the world burns, it would actually explain so much.

This is a really good video when it’s just “Commissioner Burrell enjoys small-town life, learns to use Polaroid.” Then you get to its final shots, which put everything into context and make it devastating. Shout out to Krysten Ritter — motherfucking Jessica Jones — for coming up with the concept.