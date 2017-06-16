Watch Maggie Rogers Cover The Spice Girls In Her First-Ever Festival Performance At Firefly

Maggie Rogers specializes in a deeply pleasing blend of electronic pop and coffeehouse folk music, but like most of us, she has a soft spot for the Spice Girls. During her debut festival performance at Firefly yesterday, Rogers and a former NYU classmate named Fletcher covered the UK girl group’s 1996 breakout “Wannabe.” Here’s some keen scene-setting from our friends at Billboard:

“This is the first festival I’ve ever played,” Maggie Rogers told the crowd. With her eyes painted in electric blue eyeshadow, Rogers sang songs off her debut EP Now That The Light Is Fading, such “Dog Days” and “On and Off.” Halfway through the set she gushed, “I just don’t think I’m going to get over this” before throwing on a pair of red-tinted shades. She then invited her friend and former New York University classmate, Fletcher, on stage with her to energize the audience with a cover of The Spice Girls’ “Wannabe.” She ended with the fan-favorite (and career-launching) “Alaska,” which came out a year ago to the day.

Below, enjoy footage of the cover, which sounds more like gleeful karaoke to me.

billboard: Tfw when maggierogers and findingfletcher cover the Spice Girls at LiveAtFirefly 😍 pic.twitter.com/kfy9fLxVY6 — Music Youtube (@Music_maestro) June 15, 2017

.@findingfletcher just joined her school classmate @maggierogers on stage for an adorable cover of Spice Girls' "Wannabee" 🙌🏽#Firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/VA0aThkgvI — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 15, 2017