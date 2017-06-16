Chelsea Manning Is A DJ

Chelsea Manning knows what’s good. After her release from prison this past May, the former intelligence analyst has returned to the world with, amongst all else, two absolutely flawless accounts on Twitter and Instagram, where she has documented everything from her first steps and first slice of freedom to her heartwarming return to the many great banalities of everyday American life. In one such tweet last night, Manning revealed that she’s a longtime fan of drum and bass, as well as a fan of trip-hop, classic house, and trance.

ive been listening to drum and bass since 2001 – i really dont give a — https://t.co/2SUOwr7lgN — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017

Not only that—she can DJ. Though she admits she’s “wayyyy out of practice,” the former intelligence analyst is a gearhead who’s “very picky” about mixers, synth cables, and the rest of it. Followers were eager to see the artist return to the decks, with some fans even suggesting they crowdfund her new gear. While she politely declined the offer, Manning was happy to talk music with her audience, noting her love of acts like the Prodigy, Pendulum, and more.

wayyyy out of practice – how do i beatmatch again? is there a difference between the fades? whats that blinking light mean? so many buttons! — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 16, 2017

wow, never thought listening to 90s-00s jungle would get so much love <3 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017

Of course Chelsea knows what's up. Come be my guest dj @TheLotRadio ❤️👋 — Hiro Kone (@HansOeuf) June 16, 2017

oh – def trip hop (bristol style) – a lot of trance (more netherlands than sweden) – and classic house <3 — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) June 15, 2017