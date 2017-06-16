Jada Pinkett Smith‏ Bashes “Deeply Hurtful” Tupac Biopic

Jada Pinkett Smith‏ made it clear on Friday morning she is not a fan of the new film about her close friend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

In a series of tweets, Smith called All Eyez On Me, starring newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr., “deeply hurtful.”

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Smith began. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

Smith is played by Kat Graham in Benny Boom’s biopic. The actual Shakur would have turned 46 on Friday.

“Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage,” Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith concluded with, “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful.”

The actress then reached out to Shipp Jr. and Graham, telling them the issues she has with the film are “no fault of yours.”

“Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” Smith tweeted at the actors. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

All Eyez On Me has also been hit with numerous negative reviews, the picture being called “uniformly uninspired” and “a muddled vision of Tupac.”

A request for comment from Boom was not immediately returned.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.