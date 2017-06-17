Watch Foo Fighters Debut “Lah Di Da” In Reykjavik

Foo Fighters came back with “Run” a couple of weeks ago, and they debuted another new song during their performance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Reykjavík yesterday. “We only have 22 minutes left, but I want to play you all the new fucking songs,” Grohl said toward the end of their set. After asking his bandmates which one they should play, they launched into another asskicker called “Lah Di Da.” They also performed “Run” live for the first time and debuted the non-acoustic version of “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” which Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins played at a benefit concert last month. Watch below.