Minnesota Twins Celebrate Prince Night With Umbrellas, Fireworks, & A Lot Of Purple

Prince Night
CREDIT: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins honored the late Minnesota hero Prince by turning last night’s game against the Cleveland Indians into an official Prince Night celebration. Prince music was piped into the stadium throughout the game, players warmed up with love symbol T-shirts, the first 10,000 fans to arrive at Target Field received a free Purple Rain umbrella, Prince-themed fireworks were set off at the end of the game, and everything was in purple. Check out some photos and videos from the festivities below.

