It’d be hard to top the Chainsmokers’ pop-up, but Haim gave it a shot, launching a pop-up shop of their own in Los Angeles today. They played a free set featuring material from their upcoming album Something To Tell You for the first 100 people in line, and that set also included a cover of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Watch their performance below below.

man, i feel like a woman A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT