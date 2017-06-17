Vince Staples’ New Album Features Justin Vernon, Kendrick Lamar, Damon Albarn, & More

Vince Staples’ new album Big Fish Theory will be out at the end of this coming week. We’ve already heard a few tracks from it, including “BagBak,” “Big Fish,” and the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring “Rain Come Down,” and now the LP’s full credits have materialized on iTunes. Thanks to Zane Lowe, we already suspected that the album would have an insane list of guests, and now it’s confirmed: Justin Vernon, Kendrick Lamar, Damon Albarn, A$AP Rocky, and Rick Ross all make appearances, and SOPHIE and Flume provide production. Check out the full tracklist and credits below.

01 “Crabs In The Bucket” (Feat. Bon Iver & Kilo Kish) (Prod. Zack Sekoff)

02 “Big Fish (Feat. Juicy J) (Prod. Christian Rich)

03 “Alyssa Interlude” (Prod. Zack Sekoff)

04 “Love Can Be… (Feat. Damon Albarn, Kilo Kish, & Gorilla Zoe) (Prod. GTA)

05 “745” (Prod. Jimmy Edgar)

06 “Ramona Park Is Yankee Stadium”

07 “Yeah Right” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar) (Prod. Sophie & Flume)

08 “Homage” (Feat. Kilo Kish & Rick Ross) (Prod. G5 Kid Murph & Zack Sekoff)

09 “Samo” (Feat. A$AP Rocky) (Prod. Sophie)

10 “Party People” (Prod. Zack Sekoff)

11 “BagBak” (Prod. Ray Brady)

12 “Rain Come Down” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Prod. Zack Sekoff)

Big Fish Theory is out on 6/23 via Def Jam.