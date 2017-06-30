Neil Young + Promise Of The Real – “Children Of Destiny” Video

Neil Young took to Facebook Live just now to announce the release of a new song with Lukas Nelson’s band Promise Of The Real, who backed up Young on 2015’s The Monsanto Years. Their new “Children Of Destiny,” a patriotic number that features a 56-piece orchestra, arrives just in time for Independence Day (although lest we forget, Young is Canadian), and it literally sounds like Young’s version of a John Philips Sousa march or a Woody Guthrie protest song crossed with an old hymn. Here’s the chorus: “Stand up for what you believe/ Resist the powers that be/ Preserve the ways of democracy/ So the children will be free/ The children of destiny.” Watch below, where you can also find Young’s announcement video.