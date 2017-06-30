Looks Like Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Twins Are Named Rumi And Sir

We know that Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed twins into the world recently, but tabloids have been thirsting to figure out much else. Today, TMZ reports that the twins are named Rumi and Sir Carter. TMZ figured this out because the company Beyoncé and JAY-Z run that owns trademarks to their names filed paperwork for two new names: Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. The trademarks are reportedly for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items. Bring on that photo shoot we’ve all been waiting for!