Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

I’m not saying Miss Swift knows anything about basketball, she clearly does not, but I don’t really feel like she’s pretending to. Maybe she just figured she’d congratulate a guy who has been complimentary to her in the past. It’s kinda like greeting cards. They’re terrible, but when someone gives you one you’re grateful they thought of you. Especially when you consider how expensive they are (like seriously, $6.95 cents for some shitty poetry with a stock photo of flowers – the fuck outta here). But worse than these incredibly overvalued traditions we feel the need to go to CVS for, are the kind that cost even more ($8.95) artisan bullshit that say shit like “You’re a fucking magical unicorn!” I know I’m a fucking magical unicorn, Julie. I also know you could give a shit about my birthday, and when time comes you no longer believe I’ll regale our mutual friends with stories of your hella cool birthday cards, you’ll most certainly send the more prosaic “It’s your birthday. Make it a great one!” And while we’re on the subject, last year’s Christmas card of everyone dressed as Christmas “Wrappers” (with attention paid to dress each individual as a member of the Wu-Tang Clan) was a bridge too far in the try department. All I’m saying is Taylor Swift is mad corny, but I feel like she’s always been pretty upfront about it. And if we have entered a post-nicety culture, could we please dispense with any and all taxation from the chains of greeting card related slavery? At least let us start with thank you cards. The fact that we’re still talking about that goat you gifted an African family in my name as a substitute for an actual wedding gift we could have used (namely a toaster, the lack thereof having greatly contributed to the dissolution of the union it, maybe, could’ve brick and mortar supported through lean times) is maddening; a true Sisyphusian tradition if there ever was one. The Goat is dead. It was slaughtered, providing the briefest respite from a life of want. In this way, it was a metaphor for the union it so desperately tried to raise above laughable sameness, Julie. The Goat is Dead. Love is dead. Congratulations, Russell Westbrook.