Adele Cancels This Weekend’s Wembley Shows In Emotional Statement

On Wednesday, Adele kicked off a four-night residency at London’s Wembley Stadium to conclude her massive tour in support of 2015’s 25. Adele rarely tours — she’s so big that she doesn’t really need to — and she’s hinted that this might be her last tour ever. But now, she’s cancelled the remaining two shows at Wembley after being advised not to perform due to damage to her vocal cords. She revealed the news in a lengthy, emotional statement on social media, writing, “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement. I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show but it’s high unlikely I’d even make it through the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of ou all and walk out on you in that way.”

It’s unclear if the shows will be rescheduled for a later date, but if they can’t be, “of course refunds will be available.” Get well soon, Adele!