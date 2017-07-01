Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland Arrested For Wire Fraud

Fyre Media founder Billy McFarland, who organized the disastrous Fyre Festival alongside poor Ja Rule, has been arrested by the FBI on charges of wire fraud. Variety reports that McFarland was taken into custody yesterday and is expected to face a judge today.

“As alleged, William McFarland promised a ‘life changing’ music festival but in actuality delivered a disaster,” said the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a statement. “McFarland allegedly presented fake documents to induce investors to put over a million dollars into his company and the fiasco called the Fyre Festival. Thanks to the investigative efforts of the FBI, McFarland will now have to answer for his crimes.”

Wire fraud can carry a sentence of up to 20 years. McFarland is also still facing 11 civil lawsuits, and the civil and criminal investigations will proceed together, sharing evidence and resources.