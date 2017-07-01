Paramore’s Hayley Williams & New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Announce Separation

Paramore’s Hayley Williams and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert started dating in 2008, and last year, they got married. Today, they’ve shared a statement on social media announcing that they are separating. “We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up,” the note reads. “We also feel it’s important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes…We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally.” Read the full letter below.

A post shared by Hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:55am PDT