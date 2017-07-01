Canada Turns 150: U2 Perform On Parliament Hill, Grimes May Eat Spaghetti

Canada Day
CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty

Today is 7/1, aka the Canadian version of the Fourth Of July, aka Canada’s 150th birthday. Happy birthday, Canada! You’re old! When asked by Billboard how she’ll be celebrating Canada Day, noted Canadian person Grimes said that she won’t be doing anything “that Canadian…Ideally eating something like spaghetti that I enjoy.”

Honestly, U2 are kind of beating Grimes in terms of Canadian patriotism, and they’re not even Canadian! Noted Irish people Bono and the Edge celebrated Canada’s big day by performing “One” at the Canada Day festivities on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill.

Bono and the Edge from U2 celebrating Canada's 150th birthday here in Ottawa 🇨🇦 #canadaday #canada #ottawa #bono #u2

In case you’re curious, here’s how some of your other favorite Canadian people are celebrating:

Carly Rae Jepsen, the queen of being Canadian, has not yet commented.

