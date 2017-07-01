Canada Turns 150: U2 Perform On Parliament Hill, Grimes May Eat Spaghetti

Today is 7/1, aka the Canadian version of the Fourth Of July, aka Canada’s 150th birthday. Happy birthday, Canada! You’re old! When asked by Billboard how she’ll be celebrating Canada Day, noted Canadian person Grimes said that she won’t be doing anything “that Canadian…Ideally eating something like spaghetti that I enjoy.”

Honestly, U2 are kind of beating Grimes in terms of Canadian patriotism, and they’re not even Canadian! Noted Irish people Bono and the Edge celebrated Canada’s big day by performing “One” at the Canada Day festivities on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill.

Bono and the Edge from U2 celebrating Canada's 150th birthday here in Ottawa 🇨🇦 #canadaday #canada #ottawa #bono #u2 A post shared by Spencer Jay-Leafloor (@spencer_jayleafloor) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

In case you’re curious, here’s how some of your other favorite Canadian people are celebrating:

I traveled south to LA 50 yrs back to follow my dream. In my heart, I will always be a proud Canadian! Happy 150 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/K2pqmo9lRF — Neil Young (@Neilyoung) July 1, 2017

From all at @EverythingNowCo and our partners @arcadefire, #HappyCanadaDay to Prime Minister Joe Trudeau and his loyal subjects! — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 1, 2017

Only for #canadaday could you get us into these outfits. #canada150 😂✌️🇨🇦👩‍🎤👩‍🎤 pic.twitter.com/hl6W1sXHta — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) July 1, 2017

Happy Canada Day! Enjoy the day with your loved ones! 🇨🇦 #Canada150 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 1, 2017

Carly Rae Jepsen, the queen of being Canadian, has not yet commented.