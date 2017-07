2011 vintage blog darlings Cults haven’t released an album since 2013’s sophomore effort Static, and more recently, Madeline Follin has been off making music with her brother under their last name. But it looks like a new Cults LP is on the way, as the duo just posted a 20-second preview of new music to Instagram:

A post shared by Cults (@cultscultscults) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

As Reddit has already discovered through the wonders of Shazam, the song is called “Gilded Lilly,” and it comes from an album called Offering. Here’s the cover art:

Watch out!