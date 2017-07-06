Japanese Breakfast – “Road Head” Video

Japanese Breakfast’s sophomore album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, comes out next week. So far, we’ve heard “Machinist” and “Boyish” from it, and today we’re getting a video for another new one, “Road Head,” a song that’s been gorgeously reworked from a track from 2014’s American Sound. Michelle Zauner directed the video herself, working on it with frequent visual collaborator Adam Kolodny, who did the cinematography this time around. It’s beautifully dark, as all of their videos together have been, as Zauner is flanked by a furry creature with a giant snout-skull for a head that she can’t seem to get rid of. “For this one we wanted to focus on staging and an exaggerated color palette,” she explained in a press release. “We were inspired by Fallen Angels and Twin Peaks.”

When we talked to Zauner about the album earlier this year, she said some interesting stuff about how the visual side of the project ties into her music:

In all of the videos that we’ve made, I’m either drunk or hallucinating. They all start really fun and happy, and then three-quarters of the way through, it’s our hope that it becomes apparent that it’s not really a happy situation. And I think that’s how a lot of my music is… It seems so happy and upbeat, but if you tap into the lyrical content, the sonics of it get tainted with this melancholy feeling.

Check out the video for “Road Head” below.

Tour Dates:

07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

07/07 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool ~

07/27 Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium ^

07/28 Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

07/29 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

07/31 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

08/02 Covington, KY @ Madison Theater ^

09/07 Washington, DC @ Black Cat +

09/08 Richmond @ Stranger Matter +

09/09 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch festival +

09/10 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) +

09/11 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub +

09/12 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar +

09/13 New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge +

09/14 Houston, TX @ Walter’s +

09/15 Austin, TX @ Barracuda +

09/16 Dallas, TX @ RBC +

09/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

09/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo +

09/21 San Francisco @ Swedish American Hall +

09/22 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club +

09/23 Eugene, OR @ HiFi +

09/25 Portland, OR @ Holocene +

09/26 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret +

09/27 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile +

09/28 Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

09/29 Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court +

09/30 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge +

10/02 Minneapolis, MN @ The Triple Rock +

10/04 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean +

10/05 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop +

10/06 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory +

10/07 Toronto, ON @ The Garisson +

10/08 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB +

10/11 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair +

10/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

* w/ (Sandy) Alex G & Cende

~ Free Record Release Show w/ Yohuna (Starts at 2PM)

^ w/ Tegan & Sara

+ w/ Mannequin Pussy & Spirit of the Beehive

Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out 7/14 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.