Omni – “Equestrian”

It’s been almost exactly one year since Atlanta post-punkers Omni — Frankie Broyles (ex-Deerhunter/Balkans) with Philip Frobos and Doug Bleichner — released their debut album Deluxe, and a few months since they released “Fever Bass” on a 7″. And today they’re already sharing their first single from a second album titled Multi-task. The bubbling bassline and cool, taunting vocals on “Equestrian” make for a self-destructive lo-fi dance party. Omni tell us that the track is “a song for and about the privileged and self-loathing. It can be unknowingly fun and disgusting at the same time to live in the now. Despicable/Applicable.” Check out the strobe-lit album teaser below and bop around to “Equestrian” while you’re at it!

Tracklist:

01 “Southbound Station”

02 “Equestrian”

03 “Choke”

05 “Tuxedo Blues”

05 “After Dinner”

06 “Supermoon”

08 “Date Night”

09 “Calling Direct”

10 “Heard My Name”

11 “Type”

Tour Dates:

07/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl: Irrelevant Music Fest

07/26 Nashville, TN @ 5 Spot

07/27 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

07/28 Madison, WI @ The Terrace: Univ. of Madison

07/29 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

08/03 Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge

08/04 Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages

08/07 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

08/08 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar w/ Kevin Krauter / Peter Oren

08/09 Memphis, TN @ Growler’s

08/31 Amsterdam, NL @ OT301

09/01 Larmar Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

09/03 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

09/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

09/05 Toulouse, FR @ Pavilion Sauvage

09/06 Madrid, ES @ Sirocco

09/07 Santiago De Compostela, ES @ WOS

09/08 Barcelona, ES @ Altaveu

09/09 Marseille, FR @ L’Emeobineuse

09/11 Basle, CH @ Renee

09/13 Zurich, CH @ Katakombe @ Sender

09/14 Bologne, IT @ Freakout

09/15 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic

09/16 Orleans, FR @ Hop Hop

09/17 Lille, FR @ DIY

09/18 London, UK @ Moth Club

09/19 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

09/20 Dublin, IRE @ Whealan’s

09/21 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/22 Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Psychfest

09/23 Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Multi-task is out 9/22 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it in physical and digital formats.