Omni – “Equestrian”

It’s been almost exactly one year since Atlanta post-punkers Omni — Frankie Broyles (ex-Deerhunter/Balkans) with Philip Frobos and Doug Bleichner — released their debut album Deluxe, and a few months since they released “Fever Bass” on a 7″. And today they’re already sharing their first single from a second album titled Multi-task. The bubbling bassline and cool, taunting vocals on “Equestrian” make for a self-destructive lo-fi dance party. Omni tell us that the track is “a song for and about the privileged and self-loathing. It can be unknowingly fun and disgusting at the same time to live in the now. Despicable/Applicable.” Check out the strobe-lit album teaser below and bop around to “Equestrian” while you’re at it!
Tracklist:
01 “Southbound Station”
02 “Equestrian”
03 “Choke”
05 “Tuxedo Blues”
05 “After Dinner”
06 “Supermoon”
08 “Date Night”
09 “Calling Direct”
10 “Heard My Name”
11 “Type”
Tour Dates:
07/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl: Irrelevant Music Fest
07/26 Nashville, TN @ 5 Spot
07/27 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
07/28 Madison, WI @ The Terrace: Univ. of Madison
07/29 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
08/03 Athens, GA @ Caledonia Lounge
08/04 Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages
08/07 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
08/08 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop Bar w/ Kevin Krauter / Peter Oren
08/09 Memphis, TN @ Growler’s
08/31 Amsterdam, NL @ OT301
09/01 Larmar Tree Gardens, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival
09/03 Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
09/04 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
09/05 Toulouse, FR @ Pavilion Sauvage
09/06 Madrid, ES @ Sirocco
09/07 Santiago De Compostela, ES @ WOS
09/08 Barcelona, ES @ Altaveu
09/09 Marseille, FR @ L’Emeobineuse
09/11 Basle, CH @ Renee
09/13 Zurich, CH @ Katakombe @ Sender
09/14 Bologne, IT @ Freakout
09/15 Lyon, FR @ Le Sonic
09/16 Orleans, FR @ Hop Hop
09/17 Lille, FR @ DIY
09/18 London, UK @ Moth Club
09/19 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
09/20 Dublin, IRE @ Whealan’s
09/21 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
09/22 Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Psychfest
09/23 Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar
Multi-task is out 9/22 via Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it in physical and digital formats.