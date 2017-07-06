Stream Sheer Mag Need To Feel Your Love

Philly’s Sheer Mag come from the DIY punk underground, but their aesthetic is straight-up ’70s good-time rock ‘n’ roll, with big shit-stomping riffs and huge sneer-howl vocals. The band made its name with a series of kickass EPs, which were collected as one LP earlier this year. Next week, they’ll release Need To Feel Your Love, their full-length debut. The new album cranks up the classic-rock elements of the band’s sound even further; they basically don’t sound anything like a punk band anymore. We’ve posted the early tracks “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Need To Feel Your Love,” and “Suffer Me.” And right now, you can stream the whole album at NPR.

Need To Feel Your Love is out 7/14 on Wilsuns RC.