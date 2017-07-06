Stream Shabazz Palaces Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star & Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines

Next week, Seattle art-rap greats Shabazz Palaces will release two new albums, both of them thematically linked, on the same day. The first of the two albums is Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, and it’s a sci-fi concept album about an alien being who visits “Amurderca” and discovers all the hatred and cruelty that’s been festering there. It’s followed by Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines, a companion-piece LP that gets deeper into the absurdities of the rap industry. We’ve already posted a number of tracks from both albums: “Shine A Light,” “30 Clip Extension,” “Since C.A.Y.A.,” “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad),” “When Cats Claw,” and “Effeminence.” And right now, you can stream both albums in full at NPR. Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star is here and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines is here.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines are both out 7/14 on Sub Pop.