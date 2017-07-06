En Route – “I Am The Problem”

En Route is a new project spearheaded by Clique guitarist P. J. Carroll. Alongside drummer Charlie Singer (Sorority Noise/Old Gray) and bassist Ruben Polo (Soul Glo), the Philadelphia-based trio makes dulled-out rock music that hits a sweet spot between wallowing and self-possession. “I Am The Problem” is the first track they’re sharing from their debut EP, Then Is A Song, and it’s a gray landscape centered around Carroll’s pinched voice. “Am I the problem?” he asks as the song crescendos into a bleary but melodically-attuned simmer. Listen below.

<a href="http://enroutephl.bandcamp.com/album/then-is-a-song" target="_blank">then is a song by En Route</a>

Tracklist:

01 “Baby’s Breath”

02 “Dumb”

03 “I Am The Problem”

04 “Cold Day In Hell”

05 “Null”

Then Is A Song is out 7/21 via Flower Girl Records. Pre-order it here.