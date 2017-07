The veteran Japanese power trio Boris have been making adventurous, melodic sludge for something like 25 years. And next week, they’re going to drop their new album Dear, a 10-song, 69-minute fuzz-rock bomb. We’ve posted the early singles “Absolutego” and “Memento Mori.” And right now, you can stream the entire immersive doom opus at NPR.

Dear is out 7/14 on Sargent House.