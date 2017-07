Tau Cross is a trans-Atlantic punk/metal supergroup whose members come from hugely important underground bands like Amebix and Voivod. In a couple of weeks, they’ll release their new album Pillar Of Fire, and we’ve already posted the early songs “Deep State” and “Killing The King.” Today, they’ve shared a colossal riff-monster of a song called “Bread And Circuses.” Check it out below, via Cvlt Nation.

Pillar Of Fire is out 7/21 on Relapse.