Stream Voight-Kampff The Din Of Dying Youth EP

The two members of the St. Louis duo Voight-Kampff, who are named for a Blade Runner reference, come from the broken-up hardcore bands the Breaks and Formaldehyde Junkies. But rather than sticking with that genre, they’ve gone in another direction, making dark and brooding punk rock that recalls Joy Division, Bauhaus, and the Gun Club. These days, they’re at the forefront of an underground wave of gothed-out DIY punk bands; this Bandcamp article has a great survey of everything that’s going on there. And today, Voight-Kampff have released a forbidding and badass new six-song EP called The Din Of Dying Youth. Stream it below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-din-of-dying-youth" target="_blank">The Din of Dying Youth by VOIGHT-KAMPFF</a>

The Din Of Dying Youth is out now on Deranged Records.