Run The Jewels – “Don’t Get Captured” Video

Run The Jewels have been making reliably badass videos practically ever since the moment that Killer Mike and El-P decided to team up, and their new clip for the RTJ3 track “Don’t Get Captured” is a great one. The clip comes from Chris Hopewell, the animator who did Radiohead’s “Burn The Witch” video, and it features Mike and El as claymation figures who ride a spooky ghost train together. The clip also uses cartoon skeletons to tell a story about gentrification and the subjugation of the poor. It’s a total blast, and it’s also a poignant political work. You can watch it below.

The self-released RTJ3 is out now, and it’s still free.