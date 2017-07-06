Stream Offa Rex The Queen Of Hearts

The Decemberists are one of the biggest acts in all of indie rock, but with their latest project, they’ve transformed themselves into a backing band. The new band Offa Rex includes all the members of the Decemberists, but now they’re backing up the English singer Olivia Chaney and making florid old-school psychedelic folk music. We’ve posted their early songs “The Queen Of Hearts,” “Blackleg Miner,” “The Old Churchyard,” and “Sheepcrook And Black Dog.” And right now, you can stream the whole album below, via NPR.

The Queen Of Hearts is out 7/14 on Nonesuch.