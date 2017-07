Last month, Rainer Maria announced their comeback with “Loner Worlds,” the lead single from S/T, their first new album in over a decade. It was a powerful progression for the trio, beefing up their sound to the point that they felt unfuckwithable — it landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’ve shared a second track from the album, “Suicide And Lazy Eyes,” that’s just as blistering and revitalized. Listen to it below.

S/T is out 8/18 via Polyvinyl Records. Pre-order it here.