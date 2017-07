D∆WN has put out a series of consistently great singles since she released her excellent album Redemption last year. The last track we heard was “Break Me,” and today she debuted a new one called “Gravity.” Both songs interrogate the darker side of a relationship. “I swear he said he loved me,” D∆WN sings over a bed of percussion and chimes on “Gravity.” “5 years in and found out bout him man him times three/ Thought about murder that’s the Ninth Ward in me.” Listen below.