Time Capsule Mistaken For Bomb Found Underneath Old Danceteria Location

A forgotten time capsule created by patrons of the famous NYC nightclub Danceteria was unearthed during construction in the Flatiron District this week, when construction workers mistook it for “an unexploded World War II-era bomb,” according to the Associated Press.

While police quickly found that device was not dangerous, it has yet to be revealed what is inside of the capsule, which was buried in 1985 –- just one year before the club’s closure. Danceteria held performances by greats of the decade, such as Billy Idol, Duran Duran, and Madonna, who also appeared at the club in the film Desperately Seeking Susan.

Former owner John Argento told the Daily News Of New York that the idea to make a time capsule “was just an excuse to do a party. We forgot about it and went on to the next party.”

Once the items have been searched, the police say they will be returned to Argento, who will get to rediscover artifacts from a historic time for NYC’s music and nightlife.

Argento told TV station WCBS, “The city was exciting then — it was innovation, music, art, fashion because kids could still afford to come to New York City and get an apartment for $100 and the drinks were $2.”