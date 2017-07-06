Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album Scum Fuck Flower Boy

Tyler, The Creator just announced that his new album will be out later this month. Scum Fuck Flower Boy is the rapper’s fifth full-length, and it follows 2015’s Cherry Bomb. iTunes lists Estelle as a contributor on “Garden Shred” and Lil Wayne is credited on “Dropping Seeds.” Frank Ocean is featured on “911/Mr. Lonely,” and he is credited on “Where This Flower Blooms.” We’ve already heard A$AP Rocky’s feature on “Who Dat Boy?,” and members Michael Karoli, Jake Liebezeit, Irmin Schmidt, and Damo Suzuki of Can are all listed as contributors on “Foreword.” Raymond Calhoun (the Gap Band) is credited on the LP. Tyler shared album art (pictured above) via Twitter along with a tracklist. Check it out below.

SCUM FUCK FLOWER BOY: 7/21 pic.twitter.com/b6gonFc3o1 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 6, 2017

Scum Fuck Flower Boy tracklist:

SIDE 1:

01 “Foreword”

02 “Where This Flower Blooms”

03 “Sometimes”

04 “See You Again”

05 “Who Dat Boy?” (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

06 “Pothole”

07 “Garden Shed”

SIDE 2:

08 “Boredom”

09 “I Ain’t Got Time”

10 “911/Mr. Lonely” (Feat. Frank Ocean)

11 “Dropping Seeds”

12 “November”

13 “Glitter”

14 “Enjoy Right Now Today”

Scum Fuck Flower Boy is out 7/21 via Columbia.